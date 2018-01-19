Old Dominion downs FIU behind Haynes

MIAMI (AP) -- Randy Haynes scored 18 points, Trey Porter added 15, and Old Dominion beat Florida International 64-54 on Thursday night to win nine of its last 10 games

Ahmad Caver scored 12 points with nine assists and Brandan Stith grabbed 10 rebounds for the Monarchs (14-4, 5-1 Conference USA), who shot 43.1 percent from the floor and made 12 free throws.

Tied at 28 at halftime, the Monarchs opened the second half with an 11-2 run capped by Porter's dunk, and led 48-34 after Aaron Carver's layup ended a 9-2 run. The Golden Panthers closed to 50-44 with 5:17 left after Trejon Jacob and Michael Douglas hit 3s in an 8-0 run, but got no closer from there.

Brian Beard Jr. scored 16 points with seven assists and Eric Lockett added 10 points with eight rebounds for the Golden Panthers (8-11, 2-4), who shot 35.1 percent from the floor, and just 37.5 percent from the free-throw line.