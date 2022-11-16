Old Chang Kee's (Catalist:5ML) Dividend Will Be SGD0.01

The board of Old Chang Kee Ltd. (Catalist:5ML) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 19th of December, with investors receiving SGD0.01 per share. The dividend yield is 3.0% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Old Chang Kee's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Old Chang Kee's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 26.6% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from SGD0.015 total annually to SGD0.02. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.9% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Old Chang Kee has been growing its earnings per share at 27% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

We Really Like Old Chang Kee's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Old Chang Kee might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Old Chang Kee you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

