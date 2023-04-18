Is Old Chang Kee Ltd.'s (Catalist:5ML) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Old Chang Kee's (Catalist:5ML) stock is up by 4.6% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Old Chang Kee's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Old Chang Kee is:

13% = S$4.9m ÷ S$39m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Old Chang Kee's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Old Chang Kee's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.3% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Old Chang Kee was able to see a decent growth of 19% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Old Chang Kee's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Old Chang Kee is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Old Chang Kee Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 43% (implying that the company retains 57% of its profits), it seems that Old Chang Kee is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Old Chang Kee has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Old Chang Kee's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Old Chang Kee visit our risks dashboard for free.

