Old Chang Kee (Catalist:5ML) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Old Chang Kee (Catalist:5ML) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Old Chang Kee is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = S$6.0m ÷ (S$79m - S$24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Old Chang Kee has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Food industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Old Chang Kee, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Old Chang Kee's ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 45% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 11%. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Old Chang Kee's ROCE

In the end, Old Chang Kee has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last five years. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Old Chang Kee (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

