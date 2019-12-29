Old Baseball Cards: The best finds of 2019

It’s time to look back at the year that was, and for us, that means looking back at some of the best moments on “Old Baseball Cards,” our baseball card-driven trip down memory lane.

We had some fantastic guests this season, ranging from all-time greats like Pete Rose and Rickey Henderson to current stars like Mike Trout, Pete Alonso and Manny Machado. So with the year coming to a wrap, here’s a special episode wrapping up our favorite finds, best stories and great memories from our guests.

In addition to the great players named above, you’ll also see Ron Darling, Torii Hunter, Kyle Freeland, Archie Bradley, Don Mattingly, Craig Counsell, Brad Ausmus and others in this episode.

If you want to catch the full episode with any of these guests, check out the menu below of our past episodes. See you in 2020!

