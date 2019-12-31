Old Baseball Cards: Our best guests of 2019

Every New Year’s celebration needs a countdown, right?

As 2019 turns into 2020, this is ours. We’re counting down our five favorite guests this year on “Old Baseball Cards,” Yahoo Sports’ baseball-card driven trip down memory lane. We open old packs of cards with players, managers, former stars and famous fans.

We’re not looking for cards that are worth a lot — most of them aren’t, especially the ones from the ’80s or ’90s that we often open — instead we’re looking for great stories, reactions and memories from our guests. And this year we got them.

Like the Pete Rose episode, where he opens pack after pack and delivers factoids and stories about who he finds. Or Torii Hunter talking about how much he loved Andre Dawson as a kid, then pulling an Andre Dawson card. Or Manny Machado finding the player he’ll be linked to forever.

These five guests were our faves of 2019, but there are plenty of other great episodes you can catch up on below. You should also check out our Best Finds of 2019 compilation for some of the best moments of the show in 2019.

Previously on Old Baseball Cards

