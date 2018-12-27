Old Baseball Cards: Counting down our favorite guests of 2018

It was quite a year on “Old Baseball Cards,” Yahoo Sports’ baseball-card driven nostalgia show. We released dozens of new episodes and our guests included Hall of Fame baseball players, managers, MLB’s most trade-crazy GM, a social-media maven, icons from TV and hip-hop, a famous pro wrestler and even everyone’s favorite TV principal.

Narrowing it down to our Top 10 guests of 2018 was actually quite challenging. But that’s what we’re doing today. It’s a list that includes Hall of Famers George Brett, Randy Johnson and Dave Winfield, the legendary Felipe Alou, HQ trivia host (and old baseball savant) Scott Rogowsky and social-media mogul and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, whose first business was selling baseball cards.

If you haven’t seen our show before, allow us to explain the premise: We take a couple packs of old baseball cards from the ’80s and ’90s — usually, they’re worthless since that era of cards was overproduced — and open them with baseball players, coaches and famous fans. We’re not looking for valuable cards, rather we’re looking for priceless stories, memories and reactions.

We’ve unearthed quite a few jewels on “Old Baseball Cards” over the years and these are some of our favorite from 2018. We have plenty more episodes below for you to check out, including the full episodes of all of our Top 10 guests of 2018, but also plenty more.

Dave Winfield, Nick Swisher, Gary Vaynerchuk and George Brett made the top 10 list of “Old Baseball Cards” guests. (Yahoo Sports)

Previously on Old Baseball Cards

THE TOP 10 OF 2018: Randy Johnson | George Brett | Dave Winfield | Gary Vee | Jerry Dipoto | Mike Krukow | HQ’s Scott Rogowsky | Felipe Alou| Torey Lovullo | Nick Swisher

MUST-SEE EPISODES: David Ross | Tim Raines | Thomas Ian Nicholas aka Henry Rowengartner | Pedro Martinez | Bronson Arroyo | Eric Davis | Dusty Baker | Hank Azaria | Alex Rodriguez | Scott Boras | A.J. Ellis | Bernie Williams | Chase Utley | John Smoltz | Best trades of 2017 | Best finds of 2017 | Best Guests of 2017 (Part 1) | Best Guests of 2017 (Part 2) | The Best of People Eating 30-Year-Old Gum | The Best Finds of 2018

CROSSOVER EPISODES: The Miz | Metta World Peace | Jazzy Jeff

STARS FROM BACK IN THE DAY: Fred Lynn | Eduardo Perez | J.J. Putz | Luis Gonzalez | Duane Kuiper | Edgar Martinez | Ryne Sandberg | Frank Thomas | Sandy Alomar Jr. | Delino DeShields | Cliff Floyd | Dan Plesac | Aaron Boone | Bobby Bonilla | Andre Dawson | Ivan Rodriguez | Jack Morris | Jeff Nelson | Mark Teixeira | Rick Ankiel | Kevin Millar

MANAGERS/COACHES: Terry Francona | Joe Maddon | Bruce Bochy | Clint Hurdle | Buck Showalter | Brad Mills | Bob Melvin | Dave Roberts | Gabe Kapler | Alex Cora | Dave Martinez | Ron Gardenhire | Scott Servais

CURRENT PLAYERS: Alex Bregman | CC Sabathia | Curtis Granderson | Noah Syndergaard | Kyle Hendricks | Clayton Kershaw | Todd Coffey | John Axford | Dee Gordon | Adam Eaton | Rajai Davis | Brad Ziegler & Tyler Clippard | Buster Posey, David Price & Anthony Rizzo

CELEBS: Kurt Busch | Bill Nye | Mr. Belding | Alyssa Milano | Josh Duhamel | Joel McHale

ETC: Chris “Mad Dog” Russo | Josh Kusnick | Jeff Passan | Ken Kendrick

Mike Oz is a writer at Yahoo Sports. Contact him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

