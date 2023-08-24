Beat the Ulez: Five exempt cars for under £1,500

'Here are the rules I followed and a few tips I discovered along the way' - JEFF GILBERT

It was pretty hard to say goodbye to my old Saab 9-3... It was everything I’d wanted in a cheap runaround: smooth, comfortable, cheap, well equipped and roomy.

I owned it for six months, sold it on, and then realised that I missed it. So I bought it back again, vowing to keep it long-term, spending some money on good tyres and preventative maintenance to ensure it lasted. Then came the announcement...

From August 2023, the London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) will be expanding. And while it won’t quite engulf my home, its boundary would be at one end of our street, meaning life with a non-compliant car could become quite restrictive.

The Saab had to go. Like so many other Greater Londoners, I was faced with the unenviable task of replacing it on the cheap, with a car of exactly the type everyone else is looking for in our part of the world: a bargain-basement banger that’s also ULEZ compliant.

A month after I started looking, I ended up with the Ford Focus saloon you’ll see in the picture above. Hardly the height of fashion, and bought from an elderly gentleman who’d covered it in stickers, it was not the kind of used car I’d usually jump at. But with a full, clean MOT it should now see me through at least a year’s motoring without too much trouble.

You can do it too. If you live in or near a clean-air zone (CAZ) and feel daunted by the cost of changing your car, I’m here to show it’s possible – for a relatively meagre sum.

Here are five recommendations for cheap transport that should also be dependable, as well as the rules I followed and a few tips I discovered along the way.

Five dependable sub-£1,500 bangers to look for

Nissan Note Mk1 (2004-2012)

Chain-driven petrol engines are worry free, and the first-generation Note is reliable and roomy. It drives OK too, but because the mini-MPV body style is a bit gawky, nobody seems to want them – and that means prices are still reasonable.

Kia Picanto Mk1 (2003-2011)

Plasticky interior and average to drive, but the Mk1 Picanto is robust, spacious for its size, well equipped and extremely affordable. Check for a recent timing belt change, though.

Ford Focus Mk2 (2004-2010)

Ubiquity means you’ll find a slightly whiffy old Focus on almost every street corner, while parts prices are peanuts so maintenance is cheap. 1.6-litre petrol engines have timing belts; the 1.8- and 2.0-litres use chains.

Toyota Yaris Mk1 (1999-2005)

Endlessly dependable and reasonably easy to find, the first-generation Yaris should stay the course, and its funky styling inside and out means it still looks fresh. All engines are chain-driven, but regular maintenance is important.

Vauxhall Astra Mk5 (2004-2010)

Not exciting to drive but plentiful and cheap and, as with the Focus, parts and maintenance are affordable. Lots of abused examples around, so be careful, but a good Astra will be comfortable as well as cheap to buy and run.

The rules to follow

Check your clean air zone’s rules…

Zones are usually managed by city councils which may set different regulations, although at the time of writing most CAZs conform to the same regulations as the original (the London ULEZ) – which is to say that diesel cars conforming to Euro 6 emissions standards or later, and petrol cars conforming to Euro 4 emissions standards or later, are exempt, as are all electric cars.

It’s worth checking before you buy that the rules haven’t changed, or might do so soon, so you can be certain that your purchase won’t fall foul of emissions charges unexpectedly.

…and don’t necessarily pay them any attention

Most guides to the ULEZ and CAZ note that “any petrol car from 2006 onwards, or any diesel car from 2015 onwards” will be compliant. This is absolutely true – but what they don’t mention is that some cars built before those dates are also compliant.

That’s because those dates correspond to the introduction of Euro 4 and Euro 6 emissions standards respectively. However, some models met the required emissions standards long before they were introduced – and these cars are often exempt from charges too.

Take the Volkswagen Golf, for example. Were you to follow the guidance above you’d have to fork out for a petrol model made in 2006, which will set you back at least £1,500, if not more, for a decent one. Yet I found several examples dating back as far as 2001 with the 1.6-litre petrol engine that was exempt.

How did I know this? Here’s a tip: use the advice above as a guide but don’t necessarily rely on it. Nor can you even rely on online registration checkers, which aren’t always accurate.

Instead, I went to the official ULEZ payment portal and entered the registrations of cars I was planning to buy, as though I was intending to pay the charge on those cars. You see, Transport for London’s (TfL) payment portal won’t let you pay if the car is exempt. So if the payment option was greyed out, I knew the car wouldn’t be subject to the charge.

I recommend checking any potential purchase in this way, rather than relying on accepted knowledge – it’s a good way to grab a bargain that other people might be writing off as non-compliant, and thus ending up with an exempted car much more cheaply.

Factor in the cost of a timing belt – or buy a car that doesn’t have one

At the bargain basement end of the market, maintenance has often been neglected, and that includes timing belt changes. The rubber timing belt is an essential part; it basically ties the two halves of the engine together, so that they work in sync.

If it snaps, moving parts smash into each other, causing significant and expensive internal damage. In other words, it’s something you really want to avoid.

And, because rubber degrades, all cars with a timing belt require it to be changed after a set number of miles or a fixed period of time, whichever comes first. These figures vary, but it’s worth having it done if it’s overdue – or if you don’t know when it was last changed.

A timing belt change can be very expensive – think anywhere from £300 to £500 – and so can easily leave you with a bill of up to a third of a banger’s value. That’s why it’s important to find a car that’s had it done recently, if you can.

Alternatively, find a car that has a timing chain. Many manufacturers opted to use a metal chain instead of a rubber belt, and this is usually designed to last the life of the car.

Timing chains can still fail, of course, and they’re lubricated by the engine oil so if a car hasn’t been serviced regularly the risk of failure is greater.

However, chains don’t need changing as a matter of course, so a well-maintained, chain-driven car is worth looking out for as it won’t leave you with a bill for a timing belt change further down the line.

Buy as long an MOT as you can

Try not to think too much about colour, looks, equipment, style or any of those other factors. Your guiding principles at this price range should be mechanical condition and the length of a car’s MOT.

Indeed, one can be an indicator of the other, because while a current MOT is not the be all and end all, one that’s recently been carried out gives you some reassurance that certain mechanical components – those that are included in the test – are in good fettle.

And, of course, the longer the MOT, the more time before you have to get the car re-tested – and potentially face a hefty bill.

High mileage is not necessarily your enemy…

At this end of the market you rather have to take what you can get and that can include a high-mileage example. While you have to be wary with such a car, of course, it can still prove reliable.

With cars such as these, it’s a good idea to look for evidence of frequent servicing – which means at least an oil change every 10,000 miles – the better to ensure the chance of longevity.

…and cosmetic issues can be your friend

Buyers will often be put off by a dent, a scrape, some hazy paintwork or a mismatched panel, but you don’t have to be. As long as the damage is cosmetic, not structural, it won’t affect the running of the car. And because of the blemishes, the car’s value will be lower, so you’ll likely be able to get it for less than a car that hasn’t had a bash.

Sometimes, it can even be repaired easily. Buying a new bumper from a scrapyard, for example, can cost as little as £60, and if you can find one in the same colour as the car you’re buying you don’t even have to get it painted.

Look for cars that are unfashionable

Taking the example of Ford’s ubiquitous family car, the Focus, most people will be looking for a hatchback, which is one reason why my saloon version – the hatchback’s uglier, less practical sibling – was cheaper. Boring or ‘uncool’ cars such as this will often fetch less money. So if you aren’t too precious about what you’re driving, it’s a surefire way to get a better car for the money.

Look out for odd body styles and basic trim levels. Smaller, less powerful engines can also be less popular, while types of car that have fallen out of fashion – such as mini-MPVs – are often cheap.

Budget for a new set of tyres

At this end of the market, it’s almost certain that previous owners will have economised on tyres, so don’t be surprised to see mismatched rubber with wide variations in tread depth. Clearly, this won’t be good for the car’s handling and could make it difficult to control, or potentially even unsafe,l in slippery conditions. That’s why I always budget for a set of new tyres with any cheap car I’m buying, and get them fitted as soon as I can.

Yes, it’s an extra expense, but it’s one that makes the car safer and usually does wonders for the way it drives.

Get a vehicle information check done

By carrying out such a check, I’ve twice been saved from buying a car that had been put back on the road illegally after a crash. You pay a small fee – usually £5 or £10 – to find out details of the car’s history including whether it’s been written off.

These days, it’s incumbent upon dealers to report when cars they’re selling have been written off – but some don’t, while some private sellers are unaware. You can still drive a car that’s been a Category S or N (previously C or D) write-off, and this can be a way of getting cheap transport – as long as someone competent can inspect the car to make sure it’s been repaired well.

But it’s worth knowing before you buy, otherwise you’ll be paying over the odds. And it’s definitely worth making sure the car you’re looking at isn’t a Category A or B write-off, which aren’t legally allowed to be put back on the road; if someone’s trying to sell you one of these, they’re to be avoided at all costs, and should probably be reported to Trading Standards or even the police.

The site I use, VCheck, also searches through old salvage adverts, to check whether a car has been through a salvage sale. This can flag those that have not been declared write-offs through insurance companies but have nevertheless been crashed and sold on for repair.

Be prepared to travel

It might sound bizarre to spend money and time travelling to view or buy a cheap car, but sometimes it’s the best way. Bargains don’t always pop up around the corner, so if you want the best ones you sometimes have to go farther afield.

This is especially true in the London area at the moment, where everyone is shopping for cheap, ULEZ-friendly cars in anticipation of the expansion of the ULEZ clean air zone in August 2023 to cover much of Greater London. This competition is driving up values – and that means compliant cars with long MOTs are hard to come by at reasonable prices.

So if that’s what you’re after, it makes sense to be prepared to shop around. Sometimes, you have to travel to get the best deals.

Remember: cars aren’t as cheap as they used to be

One of my proudest banger buys was a Kia Picanto I bought a few years ago for only £363. With 10 months’ MOT, it was a bargain, and it got my wife and I around for the next year and a half, with the only costs being an ABS sensor and regular maintenance.

Sadly, you can’t do that any more. The rise in value of used cars has dragged those of even the snottiest bangers with it and it hasn’t helped that the cost of living crisis has forced people to hold on to their cars for longer, reducing the stock available on the used market.

As a result, it’s quite hard to find anything with a long MOT and in usable, drivable condition for less than about £800. In fact, if you want a car in good nick with a bit of history, you’ll have to pay at least £1,000, if not more. It’s the going rate these days, so if you’re hoping to pay less, you might well be disappointed.