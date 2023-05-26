Olathe West, Washburn Rural will meet in 6A title game: State softball scores, results

Olathe Northwest’s perfect softball season has come to an end. The No. 1-seeded Ravens went deep into extras with Washburn Rural in Friday’s 6A state semifinal round, but it was the Topeka school that earned a 3-1 victory to advance into the state championship game against No. 2 seed Olathe West.

The Ravens were a perfect 23-0 before running into fourth-seeded Washburn Rural (21-3) in a game that easily could have swung the other way. The Ravens had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, but Washburn Rural was able to come up with a double play to keep its season alive.

Awaiting Rural is an Olathe West team that had its own dramatics in getting to the semifinal round. Advancing after a game-winning sac-fly from senior Rori Hornung, the 23-1 Owls ended Derby’s (22-2) season with a 5-2 win on Friday.

Here are state softball scores from the semifinal and final rounds in Kansas:

Class 5A

In a wide-open bracket with the Nos. 1 and No. 2 seeds having been knocked out Thursday, it was No. 4 seed Eisenhower (19-5) advancing past No. 8 seed Shawnee Heights 4-3 to reach the state championship game.

Shawnee Heights, which knocked off top-seeded Bishop Carroll on Thursday, saw its season come to an end at 16-8.

On the other side of the bracket, there was no dream run for Salina South (16-8) after the No. 7 seed upset second-seeded Basehor-Linwood on Thursday. Instead it will be No. 3 seed Valley Center (22-2), the top seed remaining entering Friday, facing Eisenhower in the title game.

Valley Center defeated Salina South 6-0 on Friday afternoon.

Class 4A

The state tournament in Class 4A — both the semifinal and final rounds — came down to a trio of one-run games, as top-seeded Wamego (20-1) squeezed by No. 4 seed Eudora in a 1-0 ballgame before taking the state crown in a 1-0 win over No. 2 seed McPherson.

Earlier in the day, McPherson (21-4) advanced to the final with a 5-4 victory over No. 6 seed Clearwater. Eudora (17-6) earned third place by dispatching Clearwater (15-10) by a final score of 9-5.

Class 3A

The Class 3A bracket broke open for Rossville, which earned the state title on Friday with a 2-0 win over Santa Fe Trail (21-4). Of course, that was the case because Rossville eliminated both the No. 2 seed Southeast of Saline and No. 3 seed Columbus on its impressive run to the title game.

On Friday, No. 6 seed Rossville (20-4) earned a 6-4 victory over Southeast of Saline while Santa Fe Trail took out top-seeded Haven. Haven ended the year 24-2 with a third-place win over Southeast of Saline (22-4) by a final score of 8-3.

Class 2-1A

State champion McLouth proved extremely deserving of its No. 1 seed listing atop Class 2-1A. In fact, McLouth didn’t allow a single run on Friday, earning a 10-0 win over No. 4 seed Eli-Saline before capping off a perfect 26-0 season with a 3-0 win over No. 6 seed St. Marys (20-6).

In the third-place game, Eli-Saline defeated Bluestem 5-4, finishing the year 20-4. No. 2 seed Bluestem, which fell 8-1 in the semifinals against St. Marys, ended the year 23-3.

