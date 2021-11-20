Olathe police investigate double homicide after two people found shot in vehicle

Olathe police are investigating a double homicide after a man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle early Saturday.

Officers were called on a report of gunshots shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Fredrickson Drive, which is near Ridgeview Elementary School.

They discovered two people inside of a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds, Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department, said in a news release. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were in their early 40s, but their identities have not yet been released.

The suspects were described as four or five males who were in a dark gray pickup truck.

Anyone with information may call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.