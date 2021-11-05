Olathe police investigate armed robbery of vehicle, second violent robbery this week

The Olathe Police Department is investigating a second violent robbery of a vehicle this week.

At 8:03 a.m. Friday, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 16500 block of West 133rd Street. When they arrived, they spoke to a woman who said she was leaving her home when a man with a handgun approached her, demanding her vehicle, Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the department said in a news release.

The suspect drove away. The car was found unoccupied in another jurisdiction.

The man was described as about 30-years-old, standing 5-foot-10 inches tall. He wore a black stocking cap, a camouflage mask and black gloves.

Days earlier, Olathe police responded to an attempted kidnapping of a woman in the 20300 block of West 151st Street. On Tuesday, a man tried to remove the victim from her own vehicle, police said. He was later seen leaving the area in a car that was captured on camera. The car was located Thursday.

Olathe police continue to investigate the incidents.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.