Olathe police ask for help finding endangered teen girl who may be headed to St. Louis

Olathe police are asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who went missing Monday.

Elizabeth Rose Seren Lewellen, 17, is believed to have run away from home. She was last seen around 2 a.m. near the 100 block of Pasadena Drive, the Olathe Police Department said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Elizabeth is 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes, police said. She also may have dyed her hair red or blue. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and pants.

She also has three nose piercings, including a septum piercing and a bottom lip piercing.

Police said she could be in a black 2007 Chevrolet Impala with license plate 437RUL.

“It is believed that Elizabeth is currently in the area of St. Louis, Missouri,” Olathe police said. “Elizabeth is listed as endangered due to statements of self-harm.”

Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.