Olathe police ask for help finding missing endangered woman

Olathe police are asking for help finding an endangered 21-year-old woman who went missing early Sunday.

Angel Williams was last seen early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of North Jan-Mar Drive in Olathe. She is listed as endangered because she has a medical diagnosis and prescription.

Williams is 5’6” and weighs about 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with gray glitter. She was last seen wearing a pink night gown.

The Olathe Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.