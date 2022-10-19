Olathe NW wins 6A girls golf title, SM East duo finishes top 2, Maize’s Jones repeats

·7 min read

Shawnee Mission East freshman Ella Slicker won the Kansas Class 6A girls high school golf championship and Lancers teammate Ingrid Blacketer finished in a tie for second to help SM East to a runner-up team showing Monday and Tuesday at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Olathe Northwest captured the 2022 Class 6A team championship, with Olathe West placing third over a sunny but chilly couple of days at the par-70 track in Salina.

Slicker improved her day one score by seven strokes in the final round of the 72-hole event, shooting 78-71—149 for first place. Olathe Northwest’s Hearshman (75-75—150) and Lawrence Free State’s Claire Berquist (72-78—150) shared runner-up honors with SM East’s Blacketer (71-79—150).

In Class 5A action Monday and Tuesday in Hesston, Kapaun Mount Carmel captured the team crown 25 strokes ahead of runner-up Emporia, with Maize placing third.

It’s Kapaun Mount Carmel’s third straight state championship.

Individual-medalist honors again went to sophomore and defending champion Kinslea Jones of Maize, who fired a 70-73—143 on the par-71 Heston Golf Course. Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Meg Tilma finished second (69-77—146) and Bishop Carroll’s Keira Ronsick placed third (74-75—149).

In Class 4A competition at Emporia Municipal, Wamego teammates Addison Douglass and Ashten Peirson finished first and second, respectively, followed by senior Hayden York of Tonganoxie.

And in Class 3-1A at Carey Park Golf Course in Hutchinson, Wichita Collegiate sophomore Margaret Ulrich played to a two-day score of 69-77—146, repeating as state champion.

Full results follow below ...

Kansas girls state golf tournaments

CLASS 6A

Monday-Tuesday, at Salina Municipal, par 70

Team scores: 1. Olathe Northwest, 318-313—631; 2. Shawnee Mission East, 326-324—650; 3. Olathe West, 332-319—651; 4. Washburn Rural, 325-327—652; 5. Blue Valley West, 331-322—653; 6. Manhattan, 332-349—681. Missed day two cut: 7. Olathe East, 336; 8. Blue Valley, 353; 9. Dodge City, 392; 10. Garden City, 395; 11. Campus, 414; 12. Wichita North, 444.

Top individuals: 1. Slicker, SM East, 78-71—149; T2. Berquist, Lawrence Free State, 72-78—150; T2. Blacketer, SM East, 71-79—150; T2. Hearshman, Olathe Northwest, 75-75—150; T5. Cagle, Olathe West, 74-78—152; T5. Lyons, Olathe West, 79-73—152; 7. Sullivan, Olathe Northwest, 76-77—153; 8. Kim, BV West, 80-75—155; T9. Neese, Blue Valley, 81-77—158; T9. Rodriguez, BV West, 77-81—158; 11. Nelson, Washburn Rural, 82-77—159; 12. Armstrong, Dodge City, 79-81—160; T13. Kauth, BV Northwest, 83-79—162; T13. Kelso, Olathe Northwest, 83-79—162; 15. Petersen, Washburn Rural, 81-82—163; T16. Lagabed, Manhattan, 79-86—165; T16. Sun, Olathe East, 82-83—165; T18. Beveridge, Olathe Northwest, 84-82—166; T18. Cox, Washburn Rural, 81-85—166; T18. Lee, BV Northwest, 85-81—166; 21. Warren, Garden City, 82-85—167; 22. Randall, Washburn Rural, 81-87—168; 23. Swartz, Mill Valley, 85-84—169; T24. Ball, Manhattan, 83-87—170; T24. Hayslett, BV North, 87-83—170.

CLASS 5A

Monday-Tuesday, at Hesston GC, par 71

Team scores: 1. Kapaun Mount Carmel, 318-332—650; 2. Emporia, 343-332—675; 3. Maize, 331-349—680; 4. Bishop Carroll, 355-334—689; 5. Hays, 342-349—691; 6. Topeka Seaman, 347-362—709. Missed day two cut: 7. Blue Valley Southwest, 362; 8. Newton, 376; 9. St. Thomas Aquinas, 380; 10. St. James Academy, 384; 11. Eisenhower, 385; 12. Piper, 427.

Top individuals: 1. Jones, Maize, 70-73—143; 2. Tilma, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 69-77—146; 3. Ronsick, Bishop Carroll, 74-75—149; T4. A. Eckert, Emporia, 75-77—152; T4. Garrett, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 75-77—152; 6. Dusenbery, Andover, 80-75—155; 7. Deeter, Seaman, 78-78—156; 8. O. Eckert, Emporia, 80-77—157; T9. Currier, BV Southwest, 83-82—165; T9. Dinkel, Hays, 87-78—165; T9. Hermocillo-Jones, Bishop Carroll, 83-82—165; 12. Adkins, St. Thomas Aquinas, 83-85—168; 13. Warsnak, Newton, 88-85—173; T14. E. Eckert, Emporia, 93-81—174; T14. Kerbs, Maize, 86-88—174; T14. Norris, Hays, 81-93—174; 17. Burdine, BV Southwest, 90-86—176; T18. Cartwright, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 89-88—177; T18. Durr, Salina South, 89-88—177; T18. Oakley, Hays, 84-93—177; T18. Samuelson, Seaman, 85-92—177; 22. Truong, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 178; T23. Gimino, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 86-93—179; T23. Jones, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 88-91—179; 25. Cox, Hays, 90-90—180.

CLASS 4A

Monday-Tuesday, at Emporia Municipal, par 71

Team scores: 1. Wamego, 336-338—674; 2. Winfield, 380-382—762; 3. Topeka Hayden, 390-375—765; 4. Wellington, 396-370—766; 5. Pratt, 414-397—811; 6. Tonganoxie, 406-409—815. Missed day two cut: 7. Independence, 428; 8. Augusta, 431; 9. Buhler, 438; 10. McPherson, 456; 11. Ottawa, 465; 12. Labette County, 470.

Top individuals: 1. Douglass, Wamego, 74-76—150; 2. Pierson, Wamego, 77-90—167; 3. York, Tonganoxie, 86-82—168; 4. Millspaugh, Wichita Trinity, 87-82—169; 5. McKee, Wamego, 89-83—172; 6. Zweifel, Augusta, 85-90—175; 7. Nickum, Winfield, 92-84—176; 8. Vogt, Eudora, 90-87—177; 9. Sympson, Winfield, 85-94—179; T10. A. Blasi, Pratt, 98-83—181; T10. Myers, Bishop Miege, 92-89—181; 12. Richmond, Wellington, 91-91—182; 13. Kuhn, McPherson, 96-88—184; T14. Grunert, Hayden, 93-92—185; T14. Springer, Wamego, 96-89—185; 16. Ginter, Wellington, 100-86—186; 17. Hoobler, Wamego, 97-91—188; T18. Anshutz, Santa Fe Trail, 97-92—189; T18. Littell, Winfield, 99-90—189; 20. Borjon, Hayden, 98-93—191; T21. Reynoldson, Hayden, 98-94—192; T21. Viramontes, Wellington, 98-94—192; T23. L. Blasi, Pratt, 94-100—194; T23. Clevenger, Andale, 102-92—194; T23. Floersch, Clay Center Comm., 100-94—194.

CLASS 3-1A

Monday-Tuesday, at Carey Park GC (Hutchinson), par 71

Team scores: 1. St. Mary’s Colgan, 338-322—660; 2. Colby, 361-356—717; 3. Caney Valley, 383-386—769; T4. Hoisington, 391-382—773; T4. Silver Lake, 381-392—773; 6. Osage City, 398-410—808. Missed day two cut: 7. Goodland, 398; 8. Jefferson West, 399; 9. Fredonia, 405; 10. Thomas More Prep, 409; 11. Cheney, 421; 12. Columbus, 445.

Top individuals: 1. Ulrich, Wichita Collegiate, 69-77—146; 2. Ali Scripsick, St. Mary’s Colgan, 77-77—154; 3. Starbuck, Colby, 82-74—156; 4. Ison, St. Mary’s Colgan, 87-78—165; 5. Ava Scripsick, St. Mary’s Colgan, 85-83—168; 6. Brown, Garden Plain, 86-89—175; T7. Goetting, St. Mary’s Colgan, 92-84—176; T7. Hipp, Thomas More Prep, 86-90—176; T7. Sims, Colby, 90-86—176; T7. Zordel, Silver Lake, 88-88—176; 11. Scott, Caney Valley, 88-90—178; T12. Dickey, Jefferson West, 94-86—180; T12. Henry, Hoisington, 92-88—180; T14. Fowler, Cheney, 100-84—184; T14. Schremmer, Hoisington, 90-94—184; T16. Jones, Goodland, 92-94—186; T16. Stamper, Plainville, 96-90—186; T18. Mead, Lakin, 93-94—187; T18. Pitts, Osage City, 95-92—187; T18. Swezey, St. Mary’s Colgan, 89-98—187; 21. Chard, Fredonia, 94-94—188; 22. Jarnigan, Cimarron, 95-94—189; 23. Van Zandt, Jefferson West, 99-91—190; T24. Fieger, Silver Lake, 96-95—191; T24. Schneider, Jayhawk Linn, 97-94—191; T24. Thompson, Columbus, 94-97—191; T24. Washburn, Caney Valley, 95-96—191.

