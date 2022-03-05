Olathe East student charged with attempted capital murder after school shooting Friday

An 18-year-old Olathe East High School student has been charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting a school resource officer Friday, court documents said.

Jaylon Desean Elmore was charged Saturday in Johnson County District Court.

Bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Jaylon Elmore was listed as a senior on Olathe East’s varsity football team.

The shooting unfolded around 10:38 a.m. Friday as school resource officer Erik Clark was responded to the main office to assist with an administrative matter, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department. He said an 18-year-old student displayed a handgun that led to an exchange of gunfire between the student and Clark.

Clark called in the shooting Friday morning, according to scanner traffic captured by Broadcastify.com. “I’ve been shot,” Clark told dispatchers moments after the shooting. He advised that two others, including the suspect, had also been shot.

He was also heard saying, “I have applied a tourniquet on myself.”

Three men were injured in the shooting, including assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel and the student.

Olathe East High School remained under lockdown until it was safe to arrange reunification locations for families. A large share of students were shuttled to Pioneer Trail and California Trail middle schools by bus to be picked up.

Clark and Stoppel were released from Overland Park Regional Hospital later Friday.

The suspect remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

Court records from Wyandotte County show Elmore was convicted in a Feb. 6, 2020, robbery where he stole a wallet from a person “by force or by threat of bodily harm, and did inflict bodily harm.” As a juvenile, he was sentenced to six months of probation, which ended in July 2021.