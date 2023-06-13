Olaf Scholz jokes Germany must have Mediterranean beach given how many refugees arrive

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor - JANA RODENBUSCH/REUTERS

Olaf Scholz has been accused of “making fun of other people’s suffering” after he joked that Germany must have a beach on the Mediterranean, given how many refugees arrive in the country.

Speaking at a gathering of church leaders at the weekend, Mr Scholz said: “Germany must have a large beach on the Mediterranean because more refugees... arrive in Germany than in any of the countries on the Mediterranean.”

Mr Scholz, 64, was referring to EU rules which require a refugee to register in the first country that they set foot in.

In reality, many migrants have long preferred to make their way across several borders to Germany before registering.

Last year, Germany received over 200,000 asylum applications, the largest number in the EU and almost triple the number registered by Italy.

Criticism for bad joke

Nonetheless, Mr Scholz has faced criticism for making a joke in bad taste.

“A German chancellor should never make fun of other people’s suffering,” said Matthias Hauer, an MP for the conservative Christian Democrats.

The NGO Sea Watch, which rescues migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean, pointed out that over 1,000 people have drowned already this year.

“Anyone who finds that funny should not be running a country,” the NGO wrote on Twitter.

Berlin signed up to a new EU migration pact last week that will see the union build processing centres on its external borders.

With migrant arrivals surging, Mr Scholz had pushed hard for stricter rules to cut migration by people with little chance of being granted asylum.

But the deal has split the chancellor’s coalition, with the Green party, his junior partners, facing an internal rebellion over claims they agreed to “a scandal for Europe”.

Particularly egregious to Green MPs is the fact that families will not be exempt for detention in the new centres.