Olaf Scholz inches closer to sending long-range missiles to Ukraine

Olaf Scholz is inching towards arming Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles

Olaf Scholz is inching towards arming Ukraine with long-range missiles, despite reportedly fearing Kyiv could use them to strike targets inside Russia.

Officially, Mr Scholz has still not changed his stance on supplying Kyiv with Taurus missiles, a weapons system similar to the British Storm Shadow that has been used to hit strategic targets deep behind the front line.

A Chancellery spokesperson told The Telegraph on Saturday that there was “nothing new to report,” repeating Berlin’s well-worn mantra that it is focused on supporting Ukraine with “heavy artillery, armoured vehicles and air defence systems.”

Earlier this month, German defence minister Boris Pistorius described the Taurus missile as “not our top priority,” making clear that Berlin feared the missile’s range could mean it would end up being fired onto Russian soil.

But behind the scenes, Mr Scholz and Mr Pistorious are preparing to follow Britain, which was the first ally to send air-launched cruise missiles to Kyiv ahead of the counter-offensive in May.

Olaf Scholz welcomes Volodymyr Zelensky to Berlin on May 14 - TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP

According to a report in Der Spiegel, Mr Pistorius asked MBDA, which makes the missiles, to work on a modification of the Taurus’ software that would reduce its maximum effective range from the more than 300 miles it is capable of.

Mr Scholz is reportedly sceptical that Kyiv will keep its promise only to hit targets inside Ukraine and is only prepared to authorise the move once he is confident that a technical modification can restrict the missile’s range.

While Berlin was also said to be reluctant to deliver long-range missiles unless Washington did the same, that condition is also now believed to have been dropped.

Mr Scholz’s apparent U-turn on sending the missiles comes after he faced pressure from within his coalition, with MPs urging him to change course this week as Ukraine struggles to make headway in its counter-offensive.

“The counter-offensive is faltering. Ukraine does not have a significant air force to support it. That leaves only guided missiles such as Taurus cruise missiles with which the Ukrainian army can… recapture territory,” Social Democrat MP Andreas Schwarz said last weekend.

Story continues

Roderich Kiesewetter, defence spokesman for the opposition CDU party, accused Mr Scholz of delaying on the issue because he “doesn’t trust” the Ukrainians.

“It makes little sense to restrict the missile’s ranges because it has to be fired from a safe hinterland,” Mr Kieswetter told broadcaster NTV, explaining that Kyiv needs to protect its depleted fleet of fighter jets against Russian air superiority.

Ukraine also tried to allay the Chancellor’s concerns this week, with Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister, promising that the weapons system will be used “solely” inside its borders.

Germany bought 600 air-to-ground Taurus missiles back in 2005 at a cost of €1 million per missile. Some 150 of the missiles are operational, and the others could be revamped in a relatively short time, military experts say.

Like the Storm Shadow, the Taurus is fired from fighter jets and is considered highly effective due to its ability to fly under enemy radar and hit targets under the guidance of four separate navigation systems.

Defence experts see Taurus supplies as critical, as Ukraine’s stocks of Storm-Shadow missiles are expected to run out by the end of the year.

“If Berlin doesn’t start delivering now then there is a serious risk that Ukraine will run out of cruise missiles. That would be fatal for them,” according to Fabian Hoffmann, a defence expert at the University of Oslo.

Mr Scholz has infuriated Kyiv and Nato partners with his painstaking deliberations over each new weapons system that he is prepared to deliver.

After facing massive pressure from allies and coalition partners, he finally agreed at the beginning of the year to supply some Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.