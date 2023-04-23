Oladipo injures left knee late in Heat playoff game

MIAMI (AP) — Miami's Victor Oladipo was helped off the court late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's playoff game against Milwaukee, after the oft-injured guard appeared to hurt his left knee.

A stretcher was wheeled onto the floor to help Oladipo off the court. He wound up walking off himself, with assistance from team personnel.

Oladipo was driving down the lane when he appeared to slip as he went airborne. He landed near the basket stanchion and immediately began grabbing at his left knee, while teammates reacted in obvious disbelief.

Players, team medical staff and even some of the referees quickly went over to check on Oladipo.

Oladipo was a former All-NBA player who needed two surgeries to fix a right quadriceps tendon, and spent basically a year rehabbing after each of those procedures. He was limited to 66 games in a three-year stretch.

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press