How Oladiji Realty & Construction Positioned the Company to Withstand a Pandemic in Illinois
CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2021 / Oladiji Realty & Construction are currently operates in five divisions (residential, commercial, industrial, land, construction). Residential real estate Includes both new construction and resale properties. This category includes single family homes, condominiums, co-ops, townhomes, and 2-4 flats. Commercial real estate Includes shopping centers, medical and educational buildings, hotels, churches, offices, and properties that have more than 4 units. Industrial real estate includes manufacturing properties and warehouses. Land real estate Includes vacant land, working farms, and ranches. Construction includes the ability to replace, alter, repair, move, install, construct, convert, remodel, rehabilitate, modernize, erect, improve or make additions to any property in Illinois.
The success of this business is contributed to a steady growth rate of 22%-26% year-over-year growth. Founder Joanna Oladiji says "Having a steady growth rate is important to us because growing too quickly forces us to improvise in an unpredictable market to manage increased demand for our services. We would also not be able to adhere to our projected business plan where our operational processes flow smoothly."
This strategy allows our buyers, sellers, & investors to be informed on what is going on in the market and what is the best way to execute their plans. Covid-19 has taught the world the importance of effective communication and providing clients updates regarding changes as often as possible. Oladiji Realty & Construction shows clients that the ultimate outcome of their experience will be people using technology to make the sales process more seamless, meaningful, accurate, and human. Our use of email, artificial intelligence, texts, and automation impress our clients and proves that the process would not have gone as well without our tech mastery.
Breaking into neighboring states with real estate & construction is definitely in the plans for Oladiji Realty as preparations have begun for tapping into new markets. The company applies full recognition to its clients on their expansion. The implemented strategies and proven track record have set Oladiji Realty & Construction apart as one of the leading agencies in Illinois.
