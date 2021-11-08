Ola Kamara scores twice, D.C. United beats Toronto FC 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Ola Kamara scored twice to tie for the MLS goals lead with a career-high 19 and D.C. United beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Sunday to close the regular season.

Kamara lost the Golden Boot award to New York City FC’s Taty Castellanos on a tiebreaker, with Castellanos having eight assists to Kamara's five.

Steven Birnbaum also scored for D.C. United (14-15-5), which missed the Eastern Conference playoffs when the New York Red Bulls tied Nashville.

Julian Gressel had two assists for the Washington club.

Richie Laryea scored for Toronto (6-18-10).

