Ola Electric employs all-women workforce at its Futurefactory, to have over 10,000 workers at full capacity

As it gears up to commence sales of its maiden electric scooter, the S1, this week, Ola Electric has announced it is employing an all-women workforce at its sprawling 'Futurefactory' facility in Bengaluru. In a blog post, Ola Electric chairman Bhavish Aggarwal announced the Ola Futurefactory will be run entirely by women, and that the company welcomed its first batch of factory workers this week. Once the plant reaches full capacity, it will have over 10,000 female employees, Aggarwal added.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women! Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It'll be the largest all-women factory in the world!!🙂 Met our first batch, inspiring to see their passion!https://t.co/ukO7aYI5Hh pic.twitter.com/7WSNmflKsd " Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 13, 2021

In his post, Aggarwal mentioned that with this, the Ola Futurefactory will become the 'world's largest women-only factory' and also 'the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally'. Ola Electric is working on training and upskilling women in 'core manufacturing skills' so that they are fully in charge of the production process of every vehicle manufactured at the Futurefactory, Aggarwal added.

"Enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but that of their families and indeed the whole community. In fact, studies show that just providing women parity in the labour workforce can grow India's GDP by 27 percent. But this requires active and conscious efforts from all of us, especially in manufacturing where participation remains the lowest at just 12%. For India to be the world's manufacturing hub, we must prioritize upskilling and generating employment for our women workforce", said Aggarwal.

Story continues

The Ola S1 has a 2.98 kWh lithium-ion battery, while the Ola S1 Pro has a 3.97 kWh lithium-ion battery. Image: Ola Electric

The Ola S1 has a 2.98 kWh lithium-ion battery, while the Ola S1 Pro has a 3.97 kWh lithium-ion battery. Image: Ola Electric

Sales of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters were originally set to commence on 8 September, but that didn't happen, with the Ola Electric running into major technical issues. As a result, Ola Electric pushed the on-sale date for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters by a full week, and buyers will now only be able to complete the purchase starting 8 am on 15 September, 2021. Ola Electric will let buyers either pay the cost of the scooter directly, or choose from a range of finance options, with EMI plans starting at Rs 2,999.

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro will come with a three-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty for their battery packs. For reference, the Ola S1 has a 2.98 kWh lithium-ion battery, while the Ola S1 Pro has a 3.97 kWh lithium-ion battery " the biggest battery yet seen on a production electric two-wheeler in India. The warranty on the Ola S1 scooter itself is three years or 40,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.

Range for the Ola S1 is rated at 121 kilometres, and for the Ola S1 Pro, the range is pegged at 181 kilometres. Ola Electric will provide a portable 750 W charger with the S1 and S1 Pro, and the company says fully charging the S1 at home will take about four hours and 48 minutes, while a full charge for the S1 Pro at home will six hours, 30 minutes. Ola is also setting up its 'Hypercharger' fast-charging network across India, where users will be able to regain about 75 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes. Ola Electric will have fixed charging stations (including slow- and fast-charging points) in 100 cities across India at the time of the S1 and S1 Pro's launch, and will eventually cover more than 400 cities.

Specced with a performance upgrade accessory, the Ola Electric S1 Pro claims class-leading acceleration. With a nominal output of 5.5 kW (7.4 hp), peak output of 8.5 kW (11.5 hp) and 58 Nm of torque (at the motor), the Ola S1 Pro will accelerate from 0-40 kph in a claimed three seconds, and from 0-60 kph in five seconds flat. For perspective, the Ather 450X " formerly the quickest-accelerating e-scooter on sale in India " does 0-40 kph in 3.3 seconds and 0-60 kph in 6.5 seconds. The Ola S1 Pro also has a top speed of 115 kph, and three ride modes " Normal, Sport and Hyper.

The lower-spec Ola S1, on the other hand, also has the same power output as the S1 Pro, but will do 0-40 kph in 3.6 seconds and 0-60 kph in seven seconds, which isn't exactly slow either. Top speed for the Ola S1 is pegged at 90 kph, and it has two ride modes " Normal and Sport.

The Ola Electric Series S e-scooter has 36 litres of under-seat storage space " almost certainly the largest in its category at present " and can accommodate two half-face helmets. In terms of features, the Ola S1 has a side-stand cut-off function, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, cruise control, hill hold assist, geo-fencing, anti-theft alert, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS and Wi-Fi, four 'moods' (that change the way the scooter sounds), a reverse mode, in-built speakers and onboard navigation. Both S1 and S1 Pro have most of these features, with the more affordable S1 missing out only on hill hold, cruise control and voice assistant features. The S1 Pro is available in a total of ten colour options, while the S1 is available in just five - jet black, porcelain white, marshmallow, coral red and neo blue.

Also read: Why the Ola S1 will be cheaper than most other scooters in Maharashtra in 2021

Also See: Ola S1 electric scooter EMI plans to start at Rs 2,999, 11 banks team up with Ola Electric for finance options

Ola S1 electric scooter battery warranty, vehicle warranty details revealed

Ola Electric pushes S1 e-scooter on-sale date by a week after technical issues stall website, buyers dejected

Read more on auto by Firstpost.