Oksana Chusovitina, 46-year-old gymnast, retires after record-extending 8th Olympics

Uzbekistan's Oksana Chusovitina is retiring, at the age of 46, after competing in her record-extending eighth Olympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday. (Loic Venance/Getty Images - image credit)

With tears in her eyes, Oksana Chusovitina began waving to the crowd.

She could see her score and knew what it meant — she had landed the final vault of her Olympic career.

At 46 years of age, it was time for this storied gymnast to say goodbye.

Her fellow competitors knew it as well, rushing to embrace her before the cameras at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on Sunday.

In a sport where anything north of 20 is already considered past your prime, Chusovitina — who made her first Olympic appearance nearly five years before Simone Biles was even born — remains an ageless wonder.

With a career transcending generational divides, she has competed in a women's gymnastic-record eight-consecutive Olympic Games. Winning gold in Barcelona in her debut in 1992.

WATCH | The incredible Olympic story of gymnast Oksana Chusovitina:

Back then, the five-foot Uzbek was representing the Commonwealth of Independent States, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. However, in a career spanning nearly 30 years, she has seen plenty of change, having also suited up for The Unified Team and even her adopted home of Germany with whom she won silver in 2008.

And yet, beyond her 11 world championship medals (4 gold), what shines about Chusovitina is her humanity.

Continuing to compete, well beyond her prime, in order to help pay for the medical bills after her son, Alisher, was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2002.

"If I had to go back, I would not want to repeat the time when my child was ill," Chusovitina said. "But all of the other moments, I would gladly repeat."

WATCH | Biles dominates, while Canadians Black, Olsen and Moors advance to finals:

Even now, with hands forming a heart as she bids the gymnastic world goodbye at Tokyo, where she is back representing her nation, she remains "very proud and happy."

Overwhelmed by support from competitors and coaches alike, she said, "I want to spend time with my son, who moved to Italy two years ago. He got into university this year and I want to be around him."

Casting any disappointment aside, at having narrowly missed advancing to the finals, she, with a laugh, proudly reflects back on her achievements.

"I'm alive, I'm happy, I'm here without any injuries, and I can stand on my own."