Okotoks Muslims now have prayer space in partnership with local church

Muslims in Okotoks finally have a place to pray.

Muslims in the city have previously had to travel to Friday prayers in south Calgary or as far as High River.

Now the community has partnered with Okotoks United Church, who've agreed to rent the community a place for prayers every Friday going forward.

It means the growing Muslim community there now has a focal point and gathering place that it's been missing for many years.

"It was very important for me when I moved here six months ago from Toronto. That's one thing I was missing," said Salam Akhtar.

"Now with the support of our extended community in Calgary, we were able to establish this, and it's just a first step. And it means a lot," said Akhtar.

For others it means less time away from work on Fridays.

"I used to go pray in High River," said Mohamed Desouki, who lives in Calgary but works in Okotoks.

"I had to leave work for an hour-and-a-half and now it's two minutes away. It's more convenient," said Desouki.

Desouki's great uncle came to Alberta in 1905 and was involved in building the first mosque in Calgary.

Calgary Imam Syed Soharwardy made the trip down to Okotoks to host the historic first Friday prayers there, calling it an historic event for their community.

"We had been planning to have Friday prayers and finally the church allowed us to rent the space," said Soharwardy.

"There was nothing in Okotoks and there's a large Muslim population now growing so there's a need for it.

"Now they have their own space. The church has been very flexible."

Around 30 people turned up for the first prayer session earlier this month.

Soharwardy says women and children are also welcome.

He says, in the future, the city might get its own Mosque.