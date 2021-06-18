Okotoks Dawgs ready to play ball as modified 2021 begins

Okotoks Dawgs pitcher Graham Brunner says he's excited to play ball again with fans in the stands as the Western Canadian Baseball League kicks off its 2021 season. (Dave Gilson/CBC - image credit)

The Okotoks Dawgs will play their home opener this weekend as the Western Canadian Baseball League kicks off its 2021 season after the pandemic suspended play last year.

As they practiced on Thursday, Dawgs players said they're excited to play ball in front of fans again in this town just south of Calgary.

"I was definitely excited to play here. I was rooting for the season to be on and it was and I'm really excited to be here," said pitcher Graham Brunner, who was on the roster in 2019 when the team won the league title.

The team will be operating at one-third seating capacity to start, with hopes that will increase in the weeks ahead.

"I'd rather have 700 people in the stands than nobody, for sure," said Brunner.

Other league changes this year include dropping to five teams — all of them based in Alberta.

The teams will also have to be all-Canadian, due to the continued Canada-U.S. border closure.

Okotoks will be fielding two teams — the Dawgs Red and the Dawgs Black — with the rosters made up of their baseball academy players and alumni.

"It's going to be a bit weird with only a few teams, but the competition's still going to be the same and I think, with two Okotoks teams, I think it will be a lot of fun playing each other," said Brunner.

Assistant Manager Val Helldobler says tickets are selling fast.

"It's been awhile since we've had baseball here at Seaman Stadium. We're just excited. I know that the fans are excited," he said.

The Dawgs Black Team will be hosting the Edmonton Prospects on Saturday, with the Red Team hosting the Lethbridge Bulls on Sunday.