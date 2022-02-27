Okolie vs Cieslak LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Okolie vs Cieslak - LIVE!

Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title for the second time this evening as Poland’s Michal Cieslak attempts to dethrone him at the top of the division.

The 29-year-old is chasing either a potential unification fight with Mairis Briedis or even a move up to the heavyweight division, so this could be the last time we see him at cruiserweight.

Still, Okolie has stressed he is not looking past Cieslak, describing him as a “top ten” fighter and knows he needs a big performance to further push his quest for an entry to the bigger fight scene.

The experienced Cieslak only has one loss on his 22-bout record, with that coming against Ilunga Makubu in 202, so certainly has an impressive pedigree.

Boxing schedule and results

Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak

Galal Yafai vs Carlos Vado

Karim Guerfi vs Jordan Gill

Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Martz

Anthony Fowler vs Lukasz Maciec

Demsey McKean vs Ariel Esteban Bracamonte

Campbell Hatton vs Joe Ducker

John Hedges vs Aleksander Nagolski

Cheavon Clarke vs Toni Visic

Venue and time: 5pm GMT, 02 Arena

