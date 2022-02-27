Okolie vs Cieslak LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results
Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title for the second time this evening as Poland’s Michal Cieslak attempts to dethrone him at the top of the division.
The 29-year-old is chasing either a potential unification fight with Mairis Briedis or even a move up to the heavyweight division, so this could be the last time we see him at cruiserweight.
Still, Okolie has stressed he is not looking past Cieslak, describing him as a “top ten” fighter and knows he needs a big performance to further push his quest for an entry to the bigger fight scene.
The experienced Cieslak only has one loss on his 22-bout record, with that coming against Ilunga Makubu in 202, so certainly has an impressive pedigree.
Boxing schedule and results
Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak
Galal Yafai vs Carlos Vado
Karim Guerfi vs Jordan Gill
Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Martz
Anthony Fowler vs Lukasz Maciec
Demsey McKean vs Ariel Esteban Bracamonte
Campbell Hatton vs Joe Ducker
John Hedges vs Aleksander Nagolski
Cheavon Clarke vs Toni Visic
Okolie vs Cieslak latest news
Venue and time: 5pm GMT, 02 Arena
Welcome
16:17 , Jonathan Gorrie
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Okolie vs Cieslak.
The main card gets underway at the 02 Arena in London from 5pm GMT.