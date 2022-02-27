Okolie vs Cieslak: Fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and latest betting odds

Lawrence Okolie defends his cruiserweight title against Michal Cieslak (Action Images via Reuters)

Sunday night marks Lawrence Okolie’s return to the ring as he defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Michal Cieslak.

The champion is gearing up for his first fight since beating Dilan Prasovic on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September and faces a fighter with only one loss on his 22-bout record, with 15 of his victories coming through knockouts.

A former World Title Challenger, Poland’s Cieslak hasn’t fought since beating Yury Kashinsky in May 2021.

This will be Okolie’s second defence of the title he won the title in March 2021 and is building towards either a unification bout with the winner of Mairis Briedis and Jai Opetaia or a move up to heavyweight, should he emerge victorious.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight on Sunday.

Okolie vs Cieslak date, start time, venue and ring walks

The fight takes place on Sunday, February 29 2022 at the 02 Arena in London and will go ahead despite the recent damage caused by Storm Eunice.

The main card is expected to begin at around 5pm GMT with the main event ring walks currently scheduled for 9pm GMT. That, however, is subject to change as is always the case with live events.

Okolie vs Cieslak fight card/undercard in full

Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak

Galal Yafai vs Carlos Vado

Karim Guerfi vs Jordan Gill

Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Martz

Anthony Fowler vs Lukasz Maciec

Demsey McKean vs Ariel Esteban Bracamonte

Campbell Hatton vs Joe Ducker

John Hedges vs Aleksander Nagolski

Cheavon Clark vs Tony Visic

How to watch Okolie vs Cieslak

TV channel: The entire card will be broadcast on the DAZN platform, a subscription for which will cost you £7.99 a month.

Live stream: The DAZN platform also offers a live stream through their app.

Live blog: Follow all of the action from the main card LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight night blog.

Okolie vs Cieslak weigh-in results

Okolie weighed in on Saturday at 199.4lbs, while Cieslak tipped the scales at a slightly heavier 199.6lbs.

Okolie vs Cieslak prediction

Cieslak does have an impressive pedigree but it’s hard to look past a quick-fire win for Okolie.

The champion has arsenal of big shots his opponent could well be prone to walking onto.

Okolie vs Cieslak betting odds

Okolie win: 1/9

Draw: 25/1

Cieslak win: 9/2