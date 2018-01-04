Okogie scores season-high 30, Jackets upset No. 15 Miami

ATLANTA (AP) -- Josh Okogie isn't concerned with how poorly Georgia Tech started the season.

Now with a signature victory over a ranked team, Okogie believes the Yellow Jackets are just getting started.

''I think this is a big momentum changer for our season,'' Okogie said. ''It's a great building block of what we know we can do. We're still in this. Nobody can count us out no more, just like last season.''

Okogie scored a season-high 30 points, Jose Alvarado added 12 points and Georgia Tech upset No. 15 Miami 64-54 on Wednesday night.

Dewan Huell, with 13 points, was the only player to score in double figures for Miami (12-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Anthony Lawrence and Bruce Brown each had nine points as the Hurricanes snapped a two-game winning streak.

It's been a tough start to the season for Georgia Tech, which was without its best player, Okogie, for the first eight games because of an NCAA suspension and a finger injury.

The Jackets (7-7, 1-1) lost to Grambling State, Wofford and Wright State and were blown out at Georgia before falling short in their ACC opener against Notre Dame, but they held tough against a Miami defense that ranked in the top five nationally in several defensive categories.

It helped, too, that Okogie looked like the most talented player on the court, scoring at the rim and from the perimeter as he took 23 of his team's 59 shots.

''If we can put two halves together and make the first half look just like the second half, we can be a really dangerous team,'' he said.

Though the Hurricanes seemed to contest nearly every pass and shot throughout the game, Georgia Tech never trailed in the second half after Okogie hit a pair of free throws and Ben Lammers followed by stealing the ball from Lonnie Walker IV and hitting a 14-footer to make it 36-32.