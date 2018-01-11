Okogie scores 17 points, Georgia Tech beats Notre Dame 60-53

ATLANTA (AP) -- Back at full strength, Georgia Tech is starting to find its groove.

Without two of its best players, Notre Dame is trying to hold on.

Josh Okogie scored 17 points and Georgia Tech snapped Notre Dame's five-game winning streak, beating the depleted Fighting Irish 60-53 Wednesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Irish were again missing two of their top players, preseason All-America selection Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell .

''You can't replace a Bonzie Colson and a Matt Farrell, especially what they do for this team,'' Notre Dame forward John Mooney said. ''It's tough to lose them. But we've got guys who are stepping up.''

Colson had surgery last week for a broken left foot and is expected to be out for at least eight weeks. Farrell, a senior point guard who is averaging 15.9 points a game, missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle.

Georgia Tech took advantage of their absence, handing Notre Dame just its second loss in the last eight games.

The teams were playing for the second time in 12 days. When Notre Dame won 68-59 on Dec. 30 , Colson had 22 points and Farrell added 10.

''They're great players,'' Georgia Tech center Ben Lammers said. ''Even when you play great defense, they can still make plays. That can be disheartening at times.''

The Yellow Jackets (9-7, 2-1) pushed out to a 10-point halftime lead and held off Notre Dame (13-4, 3-1) for their second straight conference victory.

Okogie darted into the lane and banked in a jumper with 2:05 remaining to give the Yellow Jackets a 58-53 lead. He tacked on two free throws with 18.1 seconds left to clinch the victory.

Notre Dame's final points came on Mooney's dunk with 3:20 remaining. The Irish missed their final five shots, mirroring their struggles at the end of the first half.