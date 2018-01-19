Oklahoma's Young, Duke's Bagley lead list of top performers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Arizona's Deandre Ayton have met every expectation as college freshmen with star potential.

And Oklahoma's Trae Young has managed to top them both.

Those rookies are among a standout group across college basketball as the season crosses its midway point.

Here's a look at the season's top performers so far with Selection Sunday less than two months away:

---

TRAE YOUNG, OKLAHOMA

The 6-foot-2 freshman leads the country in both scoring (29.5 points) and assists (9.8) for the fourth-ranked Sooners, who were picked to finish sixth in the Big 12.

''This is what you dream of when you're a kid growing up, playing college basketball at a high level - and winning,'' Young said after going for 43 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists against TCU last weekend.

Young is the only player with two 40-point games this season through Wednesday's games and tied an NCAA Division I single-game record with 22 assists against Northwestern State.

''It's very hard for a guy to be consistently at that high level through 15 ballgames,'' Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. ''Normally you start maybe just expecting it to happen, you get that big dropoff here or there. And it hasn't happened with him.''

---

MARVIN BAGLEY III, DUKE

He can be a force any time he takes the court.

The possible No. 1 overall NBA draft pick already has more 30-point games than any other freshman in school history. He also became the first Duke player in 38 seasons under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski to have a 30/20 game (32 points, 21 rebounds against Florida State ).

Bagley ranks in the top 15 nationally in scoring (22.0 points) and rebounding (11.7) while ranking second with 15 double-doubles - already a freshman record for the fifth-ranked Blue Devils.