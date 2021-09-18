Oklahoma's D.J. Graham makes incredible leaping one-handed interception in win over Nebraska

The 2021 college football season is three weeks old and we're confident that Oklahoma's D.J. Graham made the best interception you're going to see all year.

Graham made an incredible one-handed interception in the fourth quarter of the Sooners' 23-16 win against Nebraska on Saturday. We're not going to try to describe what happened. Just watch below.

This pick by Oklahoma’s DJ Graham is the best you’re going to see all season. pic.twitter.com/JHToQfxTSq — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 18, 2021

We don't have enough superlatives to compliment Graham on the play. It was an incredible display of athleticism.

There was one downside to the interception, however. It wasn't the "right" thing to do even though it was an amazing play. It was fourth down. Had Graham simply batted the ball down, Oklahoma gets the ball at its own 24. Instead, it got the ball at the 3 following the interception and OU's offense promptly went three-and-out and punted the ball back to the Huskers, who then cut Oklahoma's lead to 23-16 with less than six minutes to go.

Oklahoma held on to win, however. The Sooners took nearly five minutes off the clock before Nebraska got the ball back with a minute left and no timeouts. The Huskers ran just four plays in that final minute and QB Adrian Martinez took two sacks.

The game was the first meeting for the former Big 8 and Big 12 rivals since 2010. That season was Nebraska's last in the Big 12 before it went to the Big Ten. The two schools are set to meet in Lincoln in 2022 as part of a two-game series commemorating a legendary game dubbed the "Game of the Century" in 1971. Nebraska won that game 35-31 after both teams entered undefeated and at Nos. 1 and 2 in the AP Top 25.