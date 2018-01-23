Oklahoma, Young try to recover from back-to-back losses

Oklahoma guard Trae Young (11) takes the final shot of overtime in front of Oklahoma State guard Kendall Smith, left, in an NCAA college basketball game against in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Oklahoma State won 83-81 in overtime. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Trae Young is facing adversity for the first time in his remarkable freshman season.

The 6-foot-2 point guard has thrilled fans with his deep shooting range, lightning quickness and pinpoint passing. But critics say he tried to do too much in losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma State last week. Against Kansas State, he committed 12 turnovers and had more shot attempts than points for the first time this season. Even though he matched a Big 12 record with 48 points against Oklahoma State, he took 39 shots.

Young said he's not worried about outside noise heading into Tuesday's game against No. 5 Kansas. He'll enter the game with nation-leading averages of 30.5 points and 9.7 assists for the 12th-ranked Sooners.

''Just like I've always done, just prove how I play, let my game do the talking'' Young said Monday. ''Go out and try to prove it that way. That's all I can do. Can't let it do too much to me, can't let it affect my game. Just got to play the next game.''

Young said he will make some adjustments, though. He understands that he needs to be more efficient and get his teammates more involved for the Sooners to be successful.

''I'm going to be playing a little different from now on,'' he said. ''Nothing major. I mean, we're 14-4? That's not a bad record. Just playing a little different. There's some reads I could have made that I didn't make. I've just got to get better. I looked at film and I'm going to make some adjustments.''

Young is especially upset by missing shots at the buzzer at the end of regulation and overtime against Oklahoma State that could have been game winners.

''I felt like it was a game we should have won,'' he said. ''Coming down to the wire, I felt like made a couple of mistakes I shouldn't have made, but I've got to learn from it and come back for tomorrow.''