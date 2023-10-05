Oklahoma woman sentenced to 15 years after letting man impregnate her 12-year-old daughter

An Oklahoma woman will serve 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to allowing her ex-boyfriend to rape and impregnate her 12-year-old daughter, according to court records.

The 33-year-old woman was originally arrested in July 2021 in Tulsa after her 12-year-old daughter showed up at Hillcrest Hospital, Tulsa police said. The girl arrived in labor accompanied by Juan Miranda-Jara, who told authorities he was the baby's biological father. Police believed the girl's family knew of the sexual contact between the girl and Miranda-Jara.

"They walked in just like any other couple would, excited to deliver their newborn child," Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean told FOX23 News in 2021.

Bean said responding officers found Miranda-Jara, who was 24 years old at the time, excited and bragging that he was about to be the father of the girl's child. He also told officers he was in a loving relationship with her and had the family's blessing, Tulsa police said.

Tulsa police told FOX23 that Miranda-Jara had been in a relationship with the convicted woman but they later broke up. She then allowed Miranda-Jara to begin living as a couple with her daughter, the station reported.

In Oklahoma, the legal age of consent is 16; it's illegal for a minor 15 years of age or younger to have consensual sex with an adult who is at least 18 years old.

According to the court documents, Miranda-Jara, who had been charged with rape, pleaded guilty in March 2022 and is serving a 20-year sentence in the case.

The victim's mother will be required to register as a sex offender upon her release from custody.

At the time of the victim's mother's arrest, Tulsa police said the girl's biological father is serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree rape unrelated to the case.

"The facts of this case are incredibly sad," The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "Children should be able to rely on their parents for protection from people like Juan Miranda-Jara. For (the mother) to allow this to happen to her daughter is appalling. Both defendants in this case are facing the consequences of their actions and will spend time in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Our hope is the victim in this case will be able to put this awful chapter behind her."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oklahoma woman pleads guilty after ex-boyfriend impregnates daughter