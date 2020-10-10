Oklahoma survives Texas comeback to beat No. 22 Longhorns 53-45 in 4OT

Texas came back again. But Oklahoma still won.

The No. 22 Longhorns scored 14 points in the final four minutes of regulation to force overtime. And this one took four overtimes to figure out. After each team missed field goals in the third overtime, Oklahoma got a TD and a two-point conversion to start the fourth overtime. Oklahoma DB Tre Brown then picked off Sam Ehlinger on Texas’ possession to seal a 53-45 win.

The Oklahoma defense had played well until the final minutes of regulation. The much-maligned Sooners defense had figured out how to tackle, rush the passer and force turnovers. But it struggled as Texas tried to mount a comeback like it did in a frenetic win against Texas Tech.

This time, it wasn’t enough. Texas took a lead in the first overtime, but Oklahoma tied the game with a TD. OU started the second overtime with a touchdown and Texas answered in kind. But instead of going for a two-point conversion and the win, Texas played for the PAT and a third extra period.

The game was just the second in the history of the Oklahoma-Texas rivalry to go to overtime and the 98 combined points are the most in series history. It’s the third consecutive win for Oklahoma over the Longhorns and the Sooners’ fifth win in the past six games.

Ehlinger had been masterful in the final half of the game until the interception. He was 30-of-53 passing for 287 yards and two scores and had 23 carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns. But the pick to end it game was his second of the game.