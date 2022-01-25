Oklahoma State wrestling champ Ferrari, track star Rodriguez injured in fiery roll-over crash

NCAA champion wrestler AJ Ferrari sustained head and leg injuries in a rollover crash on Monday. (Jeff Curry/Reuters)

Two star Oklahoma State athletes were injured in a rollover car crash on Monday.

Wrestler AJ Ferrari required helicopter transportation to an Oklahoma City hospital with leg and head injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report obtained by the Associated Press. Distance runner Isai Rodriguez sustained arm, leg and head injuries and was transported to a Stillwater hospital, per the report. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to Oklahoma State. Both were listed in fair condition after the crash.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. local time as the athletes returned to Stillwater from a nearby appearance at a youth wrestling practice. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ferrari was driving and attempted to pass three cars in a no-passing zone. His vehicle collided with another and rolled over into a roadside ditch, per the report.

Report: OSU football coordinator Kasey Dunn pulled Ferrari from wreckage

Ferrari's father AJ Ferrari Sr. wrote on Facebook that Oklahoma State football offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn "was instrumental in saving AJ's life." Oklahoma State fan site Pokes Report reports that Dunn was at the scene of the crash "almost immediately" and pulled Ferrari out of the burning vehicle. It's not clear if Dunn's presence on the scene was a coincidence. Rodriguez, meanwhile, crawled through the broken windshield to escape the vehicle, according to Pokes Report.

Isai Rodriguez sustained multiple injuries in the crash. (Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Ferrari Sr: A 'miracle' son avoided further injury

Ferrari Sr. wrote that his son was experiencing internal bleeding, low oxygen levels and fluid on his lung as of Monday night, while describing his escape from the crash without further injury as a "miracle."

"It looks like a miracle that he didn’t have anything broken or any long term head issues," Ferrari wrote. "He has fluid in his lungs that is affecting his oxygen levels and some bad bruising with some internal bleeding, so they are keeping him here. If you saw the car and AJ, you would know this was a miracle."

The driver of the other car involved in the collision, 56-year-old Valenda McKee of Ripley, Oklahoma, did not sustain injuries, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Ferrari, 20, is the reigning NCAA wrestling champion at 197 pounds. He won a bronze medal for the United States at the 2018 Cadet Freestyle World Championships and was the U.S. Junior National Champion in his weight class in 2020. He has an NIL deal with WWE.

Rodriguez, 23, earned second-team All-America honors as a long-distance runner in 2021 and is a two-time All-American in NCAA cross-country competition.