No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Baylor game postponed to Dec. 12

Baylor and No. 7 Oklahoma State won’t play on Saturday.

The Big 12 said Sunday night that the football game had been postponed to Saturday, Dec. 12. The two teams were set to play in a 7:30 p.m. ET game on ABC.

“Upon the recommendation of medical advisors, Baylor is suspending football operations temporarily after multiple positive COVID-19 test results,” the Big 12 said in a statement. “The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 12. The Big 12 Championship remains tentatively scheduled for December 12 or 19 pending game results needed to determine the championship game participants.”

Baylor announced earlier in the week that it had suspended all football activities for positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing. Both Baylor and Oklahoma State were off on Oct. 10.

“We are disappointed to postpone another game,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said. “However, the significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases has led to concerns of an outbreak and the decision to suspend team practice through Oct. 17. Secondly, this has caused a position group to fall below the minimum threshold of available players.”

The postponement means that ABC and ESPN will need to find a game to put in prime time against CBS’ broadcast of No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia. ABC and ESPN could move No. 5 North Carolina’s game at Florida State from a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN to ABC.

The Big 12 has left the weekend of Dec. 19 open for its conference title game in case there were too many makeup games due to the coronavirus. As of now, the conference is set to have its title game on Dec. 12 but it could move back a week if either Baylor or Oklahoma State — or another team that has a game postponed this season — could be a title game participant and has to play on Dec. 12.

