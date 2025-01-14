Oklahoma State visits BYU after Saunders' 26-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-6, 1-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (10-5, 1-3 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Oklahoma State after Richie Saunders scored 26 points in BYU's 71-67 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cougars have gone 8-1 in home games. BYU ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 7.1.

The Cowboys have gone 1-3 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 2.3.

BYU scores 80.5 points, 7.2 more per game than the 73.3 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State scores 7.2 more points per game (73.7) than BYU allows to opponents (66.5).

The Cougars and Cowboys face off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egor Demin is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 7.2 points for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

