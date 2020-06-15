Oklahoma State star Chuba Hubbard demands change, says he will not 'be doing anything' with OSU after Mike Gundy wears OAN shirt

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy runs onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is not happy with Mike Gundy, his head coach.

Earlier Monday, a photo circulated on Twitter showing Gundy wearing a T-shirt with an One American News logo on it. OAN is known for pushing far-right conspiracy theories and being unabashedly supportive of President Donald Trump.

Hubbard, who is coming off a 2,000-yard rushing season but opted to return to Oklahoma State instead of leaving for the NFL, voiced his displeasure with his coach on Twitter and said he would not be doing “anything with Oklahoma State until things change.”

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Another Oklahoma State player, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, said he stands with Hubbard. Justice Hill, a former Oklahoma State running back who now plays for the Baltimore Ravens, also supported Hubbard and said OSU needs “major change.”

I stand with him! https://t.co/WWOs2ALxml — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha https://t.co/2JquXm3aPe — Justice Hill (@jhill21_) June 15, 2020

The photo of Gundy was posted on June 10 on the Facebook page of Steve Barnes, a fishing guide on Lake Texoma, a reservoir on the Texas-Oklahoma border.

Mike Gundy went fishing on Lake Texoma donning an OAN t-shirt pic.twitter.com/gq9c2I6HGl — Kyle Boone @ 🏡 (@Kyle__Boone) June 15, 2020

Gundy previously said he was a fan of OAN

Gundy previously said he was a fan of OAN back in April during a 20-minute opening statement of a teleconference with reporters. In that teleconference, Gundy criticized the mainstream media for being negative about the coronavirus and said the coverage from OAN was “refreshing” because it was “unbiased.”

“It was so refreshing. They just report the news. There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions. There’s no left. There’s no right,” Gundy said.

During that teleconference, Gundy said he wanted his players and coaches back on campus by May 1, seemingly in defiance of the guidelines laid out by local medical authorities. He said he wanted players to return as soon as possible because they are healthy and able to fight off the virus.

Gundy also said the players’ returning to football can help “run money through the state of Oklahoma.”

Oklahoma State, after quotes from Gundy’s teleconference made the rounds, released a statement saying it will “adhere to the advice of public health experts” and “will not compromise the health and wellbeing” of its campus community. Gundy later apologized.

