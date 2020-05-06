Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard named Cornish Award recipient

Running back Chuba Hubbard of the Oklahoma State Cowboys captured the Jon Cornish Trophy on Tuesday as the top Canadian in the NCAA football ranks.

The six-foot-one, 207-pound native of Sherwood Park, Alta., received 19-of-20 available votes. Chase Claypool of Abbotsford, B.C., a receiver with Notre Dame, earned the other ballot to finish second.

"It's an honour to represent Canada, Alberta and my family in accepting this award, and acknowledging all the hard work I’ve put in," Hubbard said in a statement.

The honour is named after Jon Cornish of New Westminster, B.C., a former Calgary Stampeders running back who played collegiately at the University of Kansas.

The other finalists in the strong class included Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore of Ottawa, Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke of Oakville, Ont. — who won the award the previous two years — and Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga of Calgary.

Claypool and Gallimore were both selected in last month's NFL draft. Claypool went in the second round to the Pittsburgh Steelers while Gallimore was a third-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys.

Rourke was a second-round selection of the B.C. Lions in the CFL draft on April 30.

Hubbard, a redshirt freshman, was the NCAA's rushing leader last season with 2,094 yards and 21 TDs, averaging a whopping 161.1 yards per game. He added 23 catches for 198 yards.

He was named a unanimous All-American selection and the Big 12's offensive player of the year.

Hubbard was a finalist for both Walter Camp Player of the Year award and Doak Walker honour (NCAA's top running back). He was eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, presented annually to American university football's top player.

He was the only Big 12 player to average over 100 rushing yards per game this season. And his 2,094 rushing yards was the second-most in school history behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, who ran for 2,850 yards for the Cowboys in winning the '88 Heisman Trophy.

"I think everyone's dream in Canada who plays football is to go to the NCAA and play football or some type of sport," Hubbard said. "It shows that Canadians are just as talented, they work just as hard.

"Nathan, Neville, all of those guys are completely talented, crazy hard-working guys. Claypool is an MVP. Just to see what those guys are doing for Canada is awesome."

Hubbard will return to Oklahoma State this fall for his junior season. However, questions remain regarding when — or if — the campaign will begin due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's the hardest thing for everyone right now," he said. "When is it going to start?

"It would be nice to have a schedule, but you just have to stay ready."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press