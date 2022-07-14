Oklahoma State releases national champion wrestler A.J. Ferrari amid sexual assault investigation

A.J. Ferrari is out at Oklahoma State. (Photo by Scott Rovak/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Oklahoma State has dismissed A.J. Ferrari from its program amid a sexual assault investigation into the national championship-winning wrestler, according to The Oklahoman.

A Stillwater woman reportedly filed a protective order against Ferrari on July 5, but details are reportedly unavailable. The Stillwater Police Department released a statement Wednesday confirming Ferrari, full name Albert James Ferrari Jr., was the suspect in a sexual investigation from an incident on July 2:

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 4 p.m. Stillwater Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault investigation that occurred within our jurisdiction. The suspect in the case has been identified as, Albert James Ferrari Jr.

The case is currently under investigation by our Criminal Investigation's Unit. SPD is committed to thoroughly investigating these cases. Once the investigation is complete the case will be submitted to the Payne County District Attorney's Office for consideration of filing charges.

Per the NCAA, Ferrari is one of 19 wrestlers in NCAA history to win a title as a true freshman, which he did at 197 pounds in 2021.

Ferrari's sophomore season was interrupted in January when he was involved in a fiery roll-over car crash. He required helicopter transportation to an Oklahoma City hospital and reportedly experienced internal bleeding, low oxygen levels and fluid in his lungs. His season finished prematurely with a 10-0 record.

Through one and a half seasons, Ferrari held a 30-1 record and was among the first athletes to sign an NIL deal with the WWE.

His attorney released a statement denying the allegations and painting his exit as a mutual agreement with Oklahoma State, via the Oklahoman:

“It is unfortunate that a student athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Oklahoma State, but he and the University mutually agreed a change was appropriate.”

Ferrari's younger brother Anthony has reportedly signed with Oklahoma State as a member of the Class of 2022 and is set to enter Stillwater this fall.