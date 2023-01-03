Oklahoma State holds on late, beats West Virginia, 67-60

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 15 points and Oklahoma State held off West Virginia late to win its Big 12 Conference home opener, 67-60 on Monday night.

The Mountaineers ended last week ranked No. 24, but they dropped out of the Associated Press poll after falling at Kansas State in overtime, 82-76 and now are 0-2 in conference.

Oklahoma State saw a 15-point halftime lead evaporate in a 69-67 loss to No. 4 Kansas in their conference opener, but found enough offense late to hold on, but it was as much a case of subtraction as it was offensive addition.

Erik Stevenson knocked down three 3-pointers in just over a minute, the third with 7:17 left to give West Virginia its first lead of the game, 53-51, but was whistled for a technical foul, and with it his fourth personal foul, allegedly for a making an inappropriate gesture to the crowd. He was whistled for an offensive foul with just under six minutes left to foul out of the game with a team-high 17 points.

But with their hot hand on the bench, the Mountaineers scored just five points the rest of the way. Thompson hit two free throws to put the Cowboys in front with just under four minutes left and Avery Anderson III drove the baseline for a layup to make it 62-58 with 1:52 left.

Anderson hit 6 of 10 from the field and finished with 13 points for Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1). John-Michael Wright added 11 points and dished four assists and Kalib Boone added 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Stevenson hit 3 of 7 from distance, grabbed four boards, dished two assists and made three steals to lead West Virginia (10-4, 0-2). Tre Mitchell added 16 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

UP NEXT

West Virginia plays its Big 12 home opener Saturday when it plays host to No. 3 Kansas.

Oklahoma State plays host to No. 6 Texas on Saturday.

