Oklahoma State hires longtime defensive coordinator Todd Grantham to turn around bottom-ranked unit

Grantham returns to college after two seasons in the NFL

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is making major changes to his staff after the Cowboys' 3–9 season (0–9 in the Big 12) — the worst of his 20 years in Stillwater — and a subsequently reworked contract.

Todd Grantham is being hired as Gundy's new defensive coordinator. Grantham was the defensive line coach with the New Orleans Saints before being moved to senior advisor when Darren Rizzi became interim head coach. Rizzi confirmed that he is leaving the staff this week for Oklahoma State.

"He's done a heck of a job here behind the scenes with the defensive staff," Rizzi told reporters, via ESPN. "But it's certainly a great opportunity for him. He made the decision he wanted to get back in the college game."

Grantham, 58, has been a defensive coordinator at many stops including the Cleveland Browns, Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State and Florida. Among the head coaches he has worked under are Frank Beamer, Nick Saban, Mark Richt, Bobby Petrino and Dan Mullen.

Additionally, Grantham has coached defensive line and linebackers, along with being an assistant head coach on several staffs. Prior to joining Dennis Allen's staff in New Orleans, he spent one season as a defensive analyst at Alabama.

Grantham was nominated for the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football while at Mississippi State. He also oversaw top-20 defenses at Louisville and Florida.

Oklahoma State's defense needs a significant overhaul. The Cowboys were next-to-last (No. 132) among FBS teams in total defense, giving up 500.6 yards per game under previous defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo. They also ranked No, 125 in scoring defense, allowing 35.58 points per contest.

Gundy has not yet hired a new offensive coordinator to replace Kasey Dunn. OSU finished No. 83 in FBS with 374 yards of total offense per game and ranked No. 72 in scoring offense, averaging 27.2 points.