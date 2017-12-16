Oklahoma State hands No. 19 Florida State 1st loss, 71-70

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) -- A grinning Mitchell Solomon collapsed on his back under the Florida State basket, looking up toward his celebrating Oklahoma State teammates and the scoreboard above them.

Cowboys 71, Seminoles 70.

Solomon scored on a tip-in with 6 seconds left and then happily fell to the floor at the other end of the court when he took a game-clinching charge, and Oklahoma State knocked No. 19 Florida State from the unbeaten ranks Saturday in the Orange Bowl Classic.

Florida State went ahead on Terance Mann's follow with 10 seconds remaining, but Oklahoma State needed only four seconds to go the length of the court to score for the 14th and final lead change.

Following a timeout, the Seminoles' CJ Walker drove into the lane but collided with Solomon and was called for the foul, sealing the Cowboys' win.

''I just try to pride myself on playing that way all the time,'' Solomon said.

Florida State (9-1) missed a chance to match the best start to a season in school history. Oklahoma State (8-2) ended a streak of seven consecutive losses against ranked teams since February.

''To come out and compete for 40 full minutes - we hadn't done that yet this year,'' Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said. ''We beat a really good team today. Florida State is going to win a lot of games in the ACC.''

The Seminoles' loss left only four unbeaten teams in Division I: Villanova, Arizona State, Miami and TCU.

''We're in a conference where you can't get caught up in streaks, because nobody in the ACC is going to go undefeated,'' coach Leonard Hamilton said. ''It doesn't happen. Tonight we played against a team that played a little better than us.''

Florida State squandered a seven-point lead in the final 8 minutes but still had a chance to go ahead in the final seconds. Oklahoma State forward Jeffrey Carroll said the final sequence starring Solomon at both ends of the court had a cinematic tinge.