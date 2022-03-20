Oklahoma State finds its new women’s basketball coach in Kansas City

Women’s basketball Jacie Hoyt, who led UMKC to 20-victory seasons in two of the past three years, was hired as the new head coach at Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Hoyt finishes her five-year career at Kansas City with a record for 81-65. The Roos finished 23-9 this season, losing in the first round of the Women’s NIT. Her conference record at UMKC is 48-31.

UMKC won its first conference championship in 2020, capturing the WAC title. The conference tournament was canceled after the quarterfinals, and the NCAA Tournament was later canceled, as well.

The Roos’ 13 conference victories that season and their 12 wins in the Summit League this season are the top two league-victory totals in school history.

Hoyt took over at UMKC after serving three seasons as an assistant coach at K-State under head coach Jeff MIttie. The Wildcats went to the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons during her stay.

Hoyt played at Wichita State, and her mother, Shelly Hoyt, is a Kansas high school coaching legend who led Hoxie to a state-record 107 victories and four straight state championships.

Jacie Hoyt at UMKC

2017-18: 11-19

2018-19: 16-15

2019-20: 21-10

2020-21: 10-12

2021-22: 23-9