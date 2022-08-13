Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy addresses brother Cale Gundy's exit from Oklahoma football staff

Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
·3 min read
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy limited his comments Saturday morning when asked about his younger brother, Cale, and his departure from Oklahoma's coaching staff.

“It gave me enough information for a good chapter in my book whenever I retire,” Mike joked before OSU’s morning practice.

Cale Gundy resigned earlier in the week from the Sooners following an incident during a position group meeting last week after he used a “racially charged” word multiple times, according to Oklahoma coach Brent Venables.

Cale announced his resignation Sunday night on Twitter, apologizing for using a “shameful and hurtful” word during a meeting after reading it from a player’s iPad.

Cale had been at OU for 23 seasons, where he was a dynamic recruiter and assistant. He was recently the Sooners’ receivers coach.

OPINION: Cale Gundy used a word white people can never say

OPINION: Cale Gundy's mistake is the unpardonable sin, but should it be?

Brothers Mike Gundy, OSU head coach, left, and Cale Gundy, OU assistant coach, talk before the Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. [Nate Billings/The Oklahoman]

Mike and Cale were often on the opposite sides in a Bedlam battle. But Mike said they often did not talk football.

“We just don’t talk a lot about stuff, particularly football,” Mike said at July’s Big 12 Media Days, “because we recruit against each other. It’s just an uncomfortable situation, even though it’s really not.

“We have a great relationship. We just don’t talk a lot about football. Then during the season I don’t talk to anybody.”

With Cale no longer at OU, Mike was asked on Saturday if he would consider adding his brother to his staff.

“We hadn’t even talked about that,” Mike said. “He’s got several other options right now that he’s looking at. I haven’t talked to him about that.”

Backup QBs ‘coming along’

Gunnar Gundy (12) runs drills at an Oklahoma State football practice at Sherman Smith Center on OSU campus in Stillwater on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Gunnar Gundy (12) runs drills at an Oklahoma State football practice at Sherman Smith Center on OSU campus in Stillwater on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Less than 10 practices into the fall camp, Gundy likes the progress of backup quarterbacks Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy, his son.

The two are locked in a battle for the No. 2 spot behind veteran Spencer Sanders.

And the progress is noticeable for both.

“They’re getting a lot of reps and I will tell you, those guys are coming along really good,” Mike said. “I’m very pleased with where we’re at. I feel much better about that now than I did in spring ball.”

TEXAS LONGHORNS: Suspends WR Agiye Hall indefinitely following arrest

COACHES POLL: A breakdown of every team in college football's preseason rankings

The better dancer?

Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez works out during practice May 14 in Allen Park, Mich.
Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez works out during practice May 14 in Allen Park, Mich.

Gundy made locker room dancing famous, busting a move after big wins in the past.

But he beamed with more pride watching a clip of former star linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez breaking out the Salsa in the Detroit Lions’ preseason camp in a viral clip from HBO’s “Hard Knocks”

So, who wins the dance contest?

“He’s a better dancer than I am,” Gundy said.

Then he brought up Rodriguez’s tackle on special teams in his NFL preseason debut Friday.

“I saw him dancing one day and making a tackle the next,” Gundy said.

Jacob Unruh covers college sports for The Oklahoman. You can connect with him at junruh@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @jacobunruh.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy on Cale Gundy's exit from Sooners

