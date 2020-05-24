Longtime college coach, Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton dies at 84

Celebrating Kobe Bryant, Don Shula and all of the sports figures we've lost in 2020.

Longtime college basketball coach and recent Hall of Fame inductee Eddie Sutton died on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

He was 84, and had been in hospice care in Tulsa, Oklahoma, per the report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sutton spent nearly 40 years coaching in college basketball, compiling an impressive 806-329 record. He is just one of 12 coaches in men’s college basketball to eclipse the 800-wins mark, joining Bob Huggins, Roy Williams, Bob Knight, Jim Boehiem and Mike Krzyzewski, among others.

Sutton spent his first five seasons at Creighton before taking the Arkansas job in 1974. While with the Razorbacks, Sutton led the team to five regular season Southwest Conference titles and reached the NCAA tournament nine times — including an Elite Eight run and a Final Four appearance in 1978.

“This state is always going to be indebted to coach Sutton, because he put Arkansas on the map basketball-wise,” Little Rock coach and former Razorbacks guard Darrell Walker said, via the Democrat-Gazette.

Sutton also spent four seasons at Kentucky before jumping to Oklahoma State, his alma mater, in 1990. While with the Cowboys, Sutton won two regular season conference titles and reached the Final Four twice more, once in 1995 and again in 2004.

He wrapped up his career as the interim coach for one season at San Francisco in 2008.

In total, Sutton made 25 NCAA tournament appearances, had nine regular season conference titles, eight conference tournament titles and three Final Four appearances in his 37 year career. He was the Associated Press’ Coach of the Year twice, and earned conference Coach of the Year honors eight times.

He was inducted into the Naismith memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in April, part of a stacked class that included Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey and more.

Story continues

Longtime college basketball coach and Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton died on Saturday at 84. (Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: