Oklahoma St. RB Hubbard out vs Texas Tech with leg injury

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is out for Saturday's game against Texas Tech with a leg injury.

Hubbard, a redshirt junior, was introduced with the seniors on Senior Day. He walked onto the field during a pregame ceremony wearing his jersey without pads and a medical boot on his right leg. He played last Saturday against Oklahoma, but had just 44 yards on eight carries.

Hubbard has rushed for 625 yards and five touchdowns this season. He led the nation last season with 2,094 yards and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting. He has rushed for 3,459 yards in his career - eighth in school history.

