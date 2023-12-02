Oklahoma Sooners bowl game: What to know about OU's 2023 postseason scenarios

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables locks arms and walks with his team before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

The wheels fell off on Oklahoma' Sooner's push for a spot in the Big 12 Championship, but Brent Venables' bunch will still be bowling this winter after finishing 10-2 this season.

At the midpoint of the 2023 season, it looked like the Sooners had a good chance of appearing at the College Football Playoff when they started 8-0 and, at one point, moved into the top five in national rankings. However, the Sooners' dreams were shattered after they lost two games in a row to Kansas and Oklahoma State.

Despite the setback, Venables completed his second season as the head coach of the Sooners as the No. 12 team in the country, a significant improvement from his first season when the Sooners finished 6-6. The Sooners are now looking forward to a postseason bowl game before they head to the SEC.

Will Oklahoma play in a bowl game?

The Sooners are eligible to participate in a bowl game after winning at least six games during the 2023 season, finishing with a record of 10-2.

Although it may be possible for the Sooners to secure a place in a New Year's Six game, the chances are slim after finishing third in the conference and No. 12 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. They would likely need to jump one of the teams ranked ahead of them, but fellow two-loss teams Missouri (No. 9), Penn State (10) and Ole Miss (11) were all idle on championship weekend.

With the Sooners two losses this season, the College Football Playoff is out of the picture.

Who will Oklahoma play in their bowl game?

Bowl games have not officially been announced, but matchups are starting to take shape.

The likeliest scenario for the Sooners would be playing against the third-place team in the Pac-12, the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats, in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Another potential bowl game is the Pop-Tart Bowl, previously known as the Cheez-It Bowl. This bowl game will feature a team from the ACC and a team from the Big 12 conference. In 2022, the Sooners played in the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State but lost 35-32.

The Pop-Tart Bowl will have an interesting feature: an edible mascot that the winning team can indulge in after the game.

Oklahoma Sooners bowl projections

Here are the latest expert projections for Oklahoma's bowl game future, as of Saturday, Dec. 2:

USA TODAY Sports: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arizona Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl.

CBS Sports: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arizona Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl.

247 Sports: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arizona Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl.

The Athletic: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arizona Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl.

Fox Sports: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arizona Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oklahoma Sooners football 2023 bowl game scenarios after Big 12 final