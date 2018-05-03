Oklahoma Softball's Paige Parker Throws No-Hitter to Clinch Big 12 Title in Tornado Watch

Jenna West
Sports Illustrated

Oklahoma's softball team clinched the Big 12 title as senior starter Paige Parker threw a no-hitter on Wednesday.

What makes the Sooners's win even more impressive is that they won the game during a tornado watch.

During the fifth inning, the game went into a weather delay due to lightning in the area. Being up 8-0 over Oklahoma State, the team danced outside of their dugout to stay busy during the delay.

Oklahoma went on to beat Oklahoma State 8-0 for the conference title. This is the seventh straight Big 12 title for Oklahoma's softball team.

Parker is having the best season of her college career, going 22-2 with an 0.91 ERA heading into Wednesday's game.

