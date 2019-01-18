Oklahoma transfer QB Austin Kendall enrolled at WVU, report says

It took some back and forth, but Oklahoma transfer quarterback Austin Kendall enrolled Thursday in West Virginia's Sport Management graduate program, The Dominion Post reported.

His enrollment capped a week in which he watched Oklahoma first land Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts and then initially consider blocking Kendall's immediate eligibility at WVU, as allowed under Big 12 transfer rules.

However, it appears Oklahoma relented in the face of a social media backlash, deciding to allow Kendall to play in 2019 as a graduate transfer within the conference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dominion Post noted that time was of the essence for Kendall, who had to be enrolled in classes at West Virginia by Friday in order to be eligible for spring practices.

As a backup to Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, he has completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns in limited action but came to Oklahoma as a four-star recruit in the class of 2016.

Kendall is now one of three scholarship quarterbacks on the Mountaineers roster who will be vying to replace starter Will Grier, who used up his eligibility and has entered the 2019 NFL Draft.