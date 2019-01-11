Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall exploring possible transfer, report says

Could another quarterback be on the move?

Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall has entered the transfer portal, according to Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World, leaving open the possibility that he stays with the Sooners. But the move also gives him the option of transferring away from Norman.

Kendall has graduated from Oklahoma and will have two years of graduate eligibility. He served as the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray last season. With Murray expected to declare for the NFL Draft or play professional baseball, Kendall is seen as the potential favorite to start at quarterback for Oklahoma in 2019.

He completed 71 percent of his passes in 2018 for 122 yards and a touchdown in the 2018 season. The Sooners have only two other scholarship quarterbacks on their roster for 2019, five-star incoming freshman Spencer Rattler and redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai.

Kendall joins a plethora of other notable quarterbacks to recently enter into the transfer portal, including Jalen Hurts, Tate Martell and Shane Buechele.